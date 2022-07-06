Mr. Peter Obi

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has described the popularity of the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi as a manifestation of a fresh political order and the desires of Nigerians across all divides, and a nightmare for Nigeria’s treasury looters and adherents of the old political order.

According to Ohanaeze, in a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, APC and PDP are nervous over the realization that 2023 elections might be difficult for them since Nigerians are tired of their deception and re-cycling of failed politicians.

Stating further that Nigerians are now being conscious for the first time to rewrite Nigeria’s tragic tales of woes with relief for competence and trusted Presidency in 2023.

“Obi is the emblem of New Nigeria that will depose maladies in government since 1999, PDP and APC Presidential candidates are now losing sleep over the level of consciousness of Nigerians and have resorted to the backing of Janus-faced groups and individuals to blackmail Mr. Peter Obi and thwart the public attention on him

“Those nefarious networks and clandestine meetings on how to pitch ethnicity, agitation, and twist the records against Mr. Peter Obi will continue to go awry, like Nnamdi Azikwe, Obi’s popularity and support base is outside the southeast and his acceptance across the country is for his competence, age, and transparency in governance, he remains a monster to Atiku and Tinubu.

“Nigerians are looking forward to beholding a credible and transparent electoral process in 2023, President Buhari should ensure that INEC restores the confidence of Nigerians by maintaining neutrality in 2023, we are doubtful if the INEC National Chairman can give Nigerians, free, fair, and credible elections in 2023”.