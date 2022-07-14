ENUGU—The people of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have assured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of their 100 percent support and loyalty ahead of the Enugu North Senatorial District election in 2023, in appreciation of his administration’s unprecedented transformation of the University town of Nsukka, empowerment of their sons and daughters and other numerous remarkable achievements.

The people Nsukka, who unanimously gave the endorsement through a motion moved by the member representing Nsukka East Constituency, Dr. Chinedu Nwamba and seconded by his Nsukka West counterpart, Emmanuel Ugwuerua, when they paid a Thank-you/solidarity visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu, told the governor, who is the PDP candidate for Enugu North Senatorial District, that they are solidly behind him, come rain, come shine.

Led by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency and former State Chairman of the Party, Chief Engr. Vita Abba, the Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Walter Ozioko, members of the state parliament from the council area, Nwamba and Ugwuerua, former Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Dan Shere, Royal Fathers, among other dignitaries, the people said they are proud of the governor and will remain indebted to him for wiping away their tears after decades of neglects.

recognition of his outstanding achievements in the area, revealed that he transformed Nsukka in keeping with his inaugural address in 2015. Angered by the zeal of their Senator in propagating and defending the Muslim/Muslim ticket which some APC chieftains have roundly condemned, some of Kalu’s constituents want him punished.

According to them, the Senate Whip has betrayed Christians, and disgraced Abia North by propagating an unpopular cause capable of plunging Nigeria into an avoidable religious crisis.

Former Arochukwu Local Government boss, Princely Kingsley Ngunu, who spoke to Vanguard in Umuahia, wondered why the Abia North Senator would always want to champion an unpopular cousre, a sad development he said, had become “a huge source of embarrassment” to the zone.

” I don’t know why our Senator would always like to be in the news for the wrong reason. He is busy championing the Muslim/Muslim ticket when his fellow APC members who are even closer to Tinubu, and more APC than he, are resigning from the party because of the ‘satanic error’.

” The other time, Orji Uzor Kalu was promoting Northern presidency and saying he will be satisfied to be a sweeper at Aso Rock provided Ahmed Lawan his friend emerged as the President. As soon as the Lawan’s ticket could not fly, he immediately switched camp to Tinubu whose candidature he had strongly opposed.”