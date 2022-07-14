2023: Nsukka LGA declares 100% support for Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid

…Appreciates his unprecedented transformation of the University town

*Our symbolic action, very significant – Engr. Abba

Ugwuanyi: “I kept faith with my 2015 inaugural address”

The people of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have assured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of their 100 percent support and loyalty ahead of the Enugu North Senatorial District election in 2023, in appreciation of his administration’s unprecedented transformation of the University town of Nsukka, empowerment of their sons and daughters and other numerous remarkable achievements.

The people of Nsukka, who unanimously gave the endorsement through a motion moved by the member representing Nsukka East Constituency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Chinedu Nwamba and seconded by his Nsukka West counterpart, Hon. Emmanuel Ugwuerua, when they paid a Thank-you/Solidarity visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, told the governor, who is the PDP candidate for Enugu North Senatorial District, that they are solidly behind him, come rain, come shine.

Led by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency and former State Chairman of the Party, Chief Engr. Vita Abba, the Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Barr. Walter Ozioko, members of the state parliament from the council area, Rt. Hon. Nwamba and Hon. Ugwuerua, former Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Dan Shere, Royal Fathers, among other dignitaries, the people said they are proud of the governor and will remain indebted to him for wiping away their tears after decades of neglects.

They equally thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his leadership role towards the peaceful and successful conduct of the PDP primary elections in Enugu State, which saw to the emergence of their illustrious son, Chief Engr. Abba as the candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, after 16 years the position was occupied by a legislator from Igbo-Eze South LGA.

Speaking at the well attended event, the Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Barr. Ozioko disclosed that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration, in keeping with his inaugural address in 2015, constructed so many roads in Nsukka Urban including the state-of-the-art 12km Opi-Nsukka Dual Carriageway installed with street lights and traffic lights, stressing that the innovative infrastructure is novel in the history of the entire Nsukka zone.

“Your Excellency, you are the one who transformed Nsukka town. We are not taking it for granted. You wiped away our tears. Nsukka is one of the oldest universities in Nigeria but was never transformed until you assumed office in 2015 as Governor of Enugu State.

“Traffic lights and Street lights which are among the things that identify a town were never in Nsukka until you came. All the major roads in Nsukka town, prior to your assumption of office, were in pitiable state, but you have transformed virtually all of them to the amazement and delight of our people and visitors.

You have equally empowered our people politically and administratively through appointments and elective positions, among other interventions too numerous to mention.

“We came here today to tell you that come rain, come shine, Nsukka LGA, which is one of the largest local governments in Nigeria, is totally behind you. Our support for you and your aspiration is not negotiable.

“We also came to tell you to sleep with your two eyes closed because Nsukka LGA is solidly behind you and all the decisions that are associated with you.

“We value you so much and we will deploy all our resources to deliver you and all other PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections”.

In his speech, the Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency candidate, Engr. Abba, described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “Our brother and our son”, stating that the action of Nsukka people was symbolic and signifies their deep appreciation of the governor’s love and special interest in the rapid development of Nsukka as a University town.

Stressing the political value of Nsukka ahead of other local government areas in Enugu State, Engr. Abba said: “Ndi Nsukka must take Gov. Ugwuanyi to the Senate. We are here because we know that we are the head of Nsukka zone in terms of population, development and voting strength.

“The symbolic action by Nsukka LGA is very significant as a reward for the good works you (Ugwuanyi) has done for us”.

In his remarks, the Zonal Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers, Enugu North Senatorial District, HRH Igwe Barr. R.S.N Eze, disclosed that the Royal Fathers of Nsukka are in support of the stance of the people in respect of their decision to support Gov. Ugwuanyi and his senatorial bid in 2023.

“We the Traditional Rulers came here to tell you (Ugwuanyi) that we are behind our children come rain, come shine; that we are behind you and we will continue to pray for you”, he said.

Other speakers, such as former SSG, Dr. Shere; the PDP Chairman, Nsukka LGA, Rt. Hon. Fabian Onah; Hon. Chimaobi Ezema (Youth Leader); Chief Mrs. Ngozi Ozioko (Ogige Nsukka Market Leader); Hon. Obiora Ugwuoke (PDP State Treasurer); Chief Oliver Ozioko; Hon. Festus Onugwu; Hon. Aniebonam Ezeugwu (SSA); and Hon. Esther Nnenna Nwangwu (PDP Zonal Woman Leader), all spoke in the same vein, appreciating Gov. Ugwuanyi for his giant development strides and human empowerment, reassuring him of their unalloyed support, dedication and loyalty.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was overwhelmed by the avalanche of endorsement, solidarity, support, goodwill and prayers from the people of Nsukka LGA in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the area, revealed that he transformed Nsukka in keeping with his inaugural address in 2015.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya; Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Prof. Malachy Okwueze; the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Miletus Eze; Special Advisers to the Governor, Engr. Dr. MaryRose O. Abba, Hon. Chris Ezeugwu and Hon. Cosmas Ugwueze; the PDP National Ex-Officio, Princess Nneka Okolo; the Deputy Chairman, Nsukka LGA, Hon. Sylvanus Asogwa; Prince Emeka Odoh; Dr. George Ugwu; the PDP candidates for Nsukka East and Nsukka West constituencies, Barr. Mrs. Christiana Onah and Hon. Amos Agbo respectively, and Dr. Tony Okam, were among the dignitaries at the colourful event.