Against the backdrop of reports making the rounds that 47 members of the National Rescue Movement, NRM, left because of marginalisation, the political party has however refuted the claims.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Sola Afuye, said the claims were not true, describing it as ‘cheap propaganda for relevance.’

The statement read: “The attention of the leadership of the National Rescue Movement has been drawn to the alleged marginalisation involving one of our founding members and respected leader who only few weeks ago resigned his membership of the party for personal reasons.

“While we would not like to join issues with our erstwhile leader, Surv. Abubakar Usman Jikamshi, it is important to clear the air on some sensitive issues raised in his press release, so that people will have the benefit of having facts for fair judgement and appreciation of the issues at hand.

“Firstly, It is very important to appreciate the former Deputy National Chairman North of our great party, Surv. Abubakar Usman Jikamshi. As a party that believes in capacity, we acknowledge the efforts of Alhaji Jimkashi whilst in the party serving in different capacities.

“Judging by the press release in the media space credited to Alhaji Jimkashi for which he showed contempt with the present structure of our great party, the NRM structure is verifiable by anyone who cares, you will agree with us that Alhaji Jimkashi is on a mission different from the core value of our great party which he help set up on 30th March 2022.

“We call on the members of the public, faithful members of our great party and the intending members to disregard Alhaji Jikamshi’s claim that ‘he and 47 other founding members of NRM left as a consequence of marginalisation by the Igbo-speaking leaders of the party,’ It is not true, as that is a cheap propaganda for relevance.”

According to Sola, “It is only natural that the National Chairmanship be zoned to the South this time, not particularly Southeast. It is only by chance that Amb. Isaac Udeh emerged as the National Chairman from Southeast.

“In NRM, we don’t do regionalization or zoning by ethnicity or tribal considerations, we zone in favour of competence, character, willingness and readiness to serve.”

The statement noted that only ten positions of the National Working Committee were, National Chairman- South East, National Secretary- North-West, Deputy National Chairman North- North West, National Organizing- North Central, National Youth Leader- South South.

Others were, National Woman- Leader North-East, National Publicity Secretary- South West, National Treasurer- South South, National Legal Adviser- North Central and National Auditor- North East.

To this end, the statement said, “We therefore call on all the faithful members across all levels to remain focus as we are getting ready for 2023 electioneering campaign to enthrone all our candidates in all the positions across the states, FCT and the presidential seat.

“We advise Alhaji Jikamshi to refrain from further press releases and realize that the National Rescue Movement is a National party, and not a tribal party as he wants.

“We are using this medium to let you know that all our party organs are intact and active to respond to every issue raised to tarnish our image.”

