By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A chieftain of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), who is also House of Representatives hopeful of Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza in Kebbi state, Abubakar Aliyu Dangaladima (Tukuran Gwandu) has dismissed the ruling party APC and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as no threat to the emergence and electoral victory of NNPP in Kebbi state and Nigeria as a whole.

Speaking in his residence in Birnin Kebbi, he said “the woeful records of the PDP in the last 16 years brought the APC to power and the ruling APC appears to be doing what the PDP did or even worst.

“The opposition party brought the country to her knees because of insecurity before 2015 almost two emirates in Borno state were under the dreaded Boko haram, but has the situation change with the APC at the center, imagine terrorist flogging innocent Nigerians and sadly threaten Mr. President and Kaduna state governor.

“That was the height of disrespect to our leaders and nothing is done. Kuje Prison attack just to mention a few, all are National embarrassment.”

He added the ball is in the court of Nigerians to bring back PDP or allow the ruling APC to continue to continue to witness hard times.

With Kwankwaso, he said, NNPP is poised to bring the much-needed change because he is a detribalised Nigerian.

On what he will do differently, he said his constituents will have a say on what project should done in their community not for him to choose for them.

He thanked the President for signing into law the amended electoral act which he said will strengthen our democracy and bring good leaders.