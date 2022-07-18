John Alechenu, Abuja

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudum Nwuche, has said shock awaits politicians whose political strategy is to impoverish Nigerians only to throw cash around during elections.

Nwuche said this in a series of tweets on his verified twitter account @chibudom, late on Monday.

In one tweet he wrote, “Those whose political strategy is to impoverish the generality of Nigerians whilst empowering only their fronts and cronies will be surprised in the 2023 elections.

“The masses may collect the pittance they are offered and still vote their conscience Nigerians are more vigilant. “

In another tweet he wrote, “The masses also know that the money they are being offered is in reality theirs and from the public treasury.

“Though vote buying is condemnable, but it may not make much difference to the overall outcome where the voters are enlightened and determined to elect good leaders.” End