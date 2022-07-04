By Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

As the 2023 general elections gathers momentum, the Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassador, NDYA, has cautioned youths to do away with violence cum 2023.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, President, NDYA, Amb. David Victor Alozie, advised Nigerian youths to be law abiding during the elections.

He said, “As the youth ambassador, my advice for Nigerian youths is to be law abiding anywhere they find themselves and be united.”

He further stated that the organisation would soon open its national office for youths who may have one challenge or the other with travelling.

“Last year we promised the youths that we would officially open our national office and by the grace of God it will be officially launched on or before the end of this month so that the youths of this country can table their complaints and challenges they are facing in regards to travelling issues,” Alozie said.

In the same vein, Deputy, NDYA, Comrade Ameh Samson Imaben, said the organisation will sensitize youths on the importance of getting their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, as well as sensitisation on free and fair elections.

He said, “We will keep sensitising youths and telling them to eschew any form of violence and promote peace wherever they find themselves. The 2023 general elections is a very decisive period for Nigeria and we urge Nigerian youths to get their PVC.”

On her part, Director of Travels and Tourism, NDYA, Stephanie Gatok Mafeng, explained that for the tourism sector to grow in Nigeria, the youths are expected to take advantage of the music and arts industry, stressing that they shouldn’t wait for the federal government.

Her words, “Nigerian youths are very talented people, they are resilient and innovative, so far so good Nigerian youths all over the world and as we see in Diaspora have been showing their good talent and back home too they are talented. But we need to create platforms for them to express their talents and also showcase it.

“Nigerian youths should not wait for the government but can take advantage of it in music, arts and so many other ways to bring tourism back to Nigeria.”

The Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassador (NDYA) is the umbrella body and the authentic mouthpiece of the Nigerian Youth. It was established and given legal recognition in 2018. The NDYA has three branches which includes the National, Zonal and State chapters.

