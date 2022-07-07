Nigerian Flag

A political group, Turakin Frontiers, ahead of the 2023 general elections, has said that Nigeria is at a critical time and needs a visionary and fearless leader to govern its affairs.

The group decried that the nation’s economy is in shambles and that Nigerian people are living in fear, adding that all hands must be on deck to elect a presidential candidate that will overhaul the economy.

The group’s Director of Planning and Strategy, Abraham Akharoh made these statements while addressing journalists in Benin City, Edo State.

Akharoh said: “Nigeria is at a critical junction at this point in time. We are at a breaking point. Our security system has collapsed. The economy is in shambles and Nigerians are suffering as well as living in fear.

“Things are at an all-time low. This is a critical time and Nigeria needs at this point in time, a visionary, fearless and proven leader to take hold of the rudder and stir their country in the right direction.

“This is not a time for experiment. This is not the time for religious or ethnic sentiments. We can’t afford to begin to appeal to primordial sentiments at this point in time. We need to collectively join hands and support a man that has what it takes to revamp the economy, deal decisively with the security issues and unify the country.”

He, then, declared support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

“Atiku is the man and has shown over time that he understands the Nigeria challenge and has a passion to address them,” he added.