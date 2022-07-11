…Vows to seek legal redress

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Cross River, Chief Ernest Joe Obasse has raised alarm over the issues surrounding the Party in the state adding that he has been denied access to the platform’s resources to achieve his ambitions to reposition the state as governor.

Speaking with Vanguard on Monday in Calabar , Chief Joe disclosed amongst other salient issues explained that under his leadership , his administration will bring back the lost glory of Cross River State as it concerns security, unemployment, tourism, and infrastructure.

According to him, his administration will focus on projects that would not only expand the economy of the state but also serve as a gateway for unemployment.

Speaking further he hinted that the Labour Party is presently bedevilled especially as it concerns the position of the State Chairman, Amb. Ogar Osim who he alleged was always taking a unilateral position on party matters.

Obasse said: “I contested the gubernatorial primary and emerged as the candidate of the party, so the action of the state chairman to create division either directly or indirectly must be cautioned.

“Well, the matter is no longer in my hands but I am certain that he will tow the path of unity as everyone matters, no less the gubernatorial candidate of the party” he said .

Speaking further, the LP governorship candidate told Vanguard that he had informed the National Chairman of the Party about the challenges the state chapter was facing in a letter expressing dismay over why and how he has been denied access to party assets while urging the Chairman to wade into the matter so there would be a level playing field.

A letter sighted by our correspondent, addressed to the National Chairman of the party, the letter called on the chairman to step into the matter, investigate, and resolved the matter, especially as it concerns his call to interested persons vying for offices to call the state chairman directly, which implies, no primaries were conducted earlier.

“We are a law firm operating out of Lagos, Nigeria and we act as Legal Practitioners to Tpl. Ernest Joe Obasse, herein referred to as “Our Client” and on whose instruction we write this petition and request for urgent intervention in the Cross River State Chapter Aspirant nomination process of your Party.

Our client is a registered member of the Labor Party in Cross River State, evidenced by his submission of the membership form of your party.Our client indicated interest in running for the position of Governor of Cross River State in the forthcoming general elections, following pressure from his constituents, and was validly nominated as the candidate for the position.

“Having complied with all internal party guidelines and succeeded at the primaries conducted on the 8” day of June, 2022 at NLC Labour House, 100 Marian Road, Calabar, Cross River State, and in line with the Independent National Electoral Commission guidelines. (Find attached a notice transmitting his name to the National Secretariat of the party, an invitation to INEC and evidence of INEC participation at the said primaries).

“It is, however, inconceivable that having complied with all requirements for his nomination as candidate of the party, our client is being denied access to critical party resources to support his emergence in the forthcoming elections. The sole actions of Amb. Ogar Osim portend a grave danger to the ambition of our client if unchecked.

“We are duly informed by our client that the LP Party Chairman in Cross River has unilaterally run the party as though it were his private business, and has taken active steps to negate our client’s endorsement as the flag bearer of the party.

“A recent message published on social media platforms purported to emanate from him and mandating interested aspirants who wish to contest for positions in Cross River State to contact him for this purpose has negatively impacted our clients’ aspirations (find attached a screenshot of the said notice).

“This raises the presumption that there were no candidates validly nominated for these positions prior to this. This is also bearing in mind the fact that the deadline for holding primaries as set by the regulators “INEC” has passed, and in any case, our client participated in the process and was duly nominated.

“We therefore call on you to use your good office to investigate the issues raised and to rein in all parties for an amicable resolution of the issues.

“Lastly, it is our brief to commence legal action to protect our clients’ interests, and we would hesitate to do so. Consider this letter notice of our intention to apply to the courts without further recourse to you, in the event that your internal mediation processes fail,” the letter stated.