By Emma Amaize Regional Editor, South-South, WARRI

Commandant, Riverine Security (Coast-Guard of the Federation), Commander Bibi Oduku, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to situate its registration units nearer the people in the creeks of Niger Delta for easier registration.

Oduku, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, said: “We are calling on INEC to bring the registration units closer to the people living in the creeks for easy access to registration to enable them vote their choice come 2023.

“The people in the riverine areas are very interested in the ongoing INEC registration, which is to enable the citizens select their choice of president in 2023.

“Therefore, INEC should be aware that riverine transportation system is costlier than land and locate registration units closer to riverine inhabitants, as many cannot afford the high cost of moving from the deep part of the creeks to the registration units.

“It will ultimately affect the number of voters in the region if proper arrangements are not made. We are working hard with the Joint Task Force, JTF, and other relevant security agencies to make sure that there will be peace in the riverine communities during the general election.

“We advise citizens to stay away from elections violence during the general elections and after the elections. Our outfit will follow up any violence against any voter during 2023 general elections in the riverine areas and bring them to book.

“We ask all aspirants to educate their supporters to stay away from election violence at all levels and embrace peace with one another during the general election in all the riverine areas of the federation.”