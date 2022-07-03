.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday urged the Church to continue to pray for the peace and unity of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general election.

Speaking at the re-dedication of the remodeled Methodist Cathedral of Unity in Abuja, Osinbajo, said that with God, the country would achieve victory over those he described as the “troublers” of the nation.

Singing a song titled, ‘We are grateful, oh Lord’, the vice president noted that the remodeled church building would aid the act of worship and strengthen the bond of brotherhood among the faithful.

“We have to pray for leaders of the country that God will give us victory over the troublers of this country. The forces of evil and hate are more vehemently than ever. The battle between light and darkness is more intense than ever, but we will prevail,” Osinbajo, who was represented by Mr. Femi Odumosu, said.

Also speaking at the occasion, former president Goodluck Jonathan said the current state of affairs in the nation does not give room for the blame game, urging the church to constantly stand in the place of prayer for Nigeria.

“We need to connect our faith back to God. I want to encourage everyone of us to pray, because the time to blame is not there, but we need to do the needful.

“I want to encourage everyone to pray for this country. We must agree as a nation and as a people that we should continue to work together as one. God will see us through.”

In the same vein, the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, explained that the country is in dire need of prayers, especially as it approaches the election year.

According to him, “Auditorium such as this offers the right atmosphere for the faithful servants of God to congregation, and seek the face of God towards the emergence of the right set of leaders that will take us to the promise land.

“I, therefore, want to encourage you to pray and deliberate on the important issues concerning the promotion of human dignity, human rights, true justice, reconciliation, peace and wholesome development of the Nigerian society.”

Mustapha further urged the people not to neglect their constitutional responsibility of participating in the electoral process.

“Every Nigerian should endeavour to obtain or her permanent voter’s card and vote wisely during the upcoming general election so that good and God fearing leaders that have the interest of our nation at heart will emerge.

“I covet more of your prayers to enable this government fulfil its dreams for the country,” he added.

Speaking also, the FCT Minister of State, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, noted: “The church keeps people grounded by providing a bedrock of faith and answers to humanities deepest needs.

“I, therefore, urge the body of Christ to provide services, counselling and advice to those in need and above all pray for the peace of the nation, especially as we draw closer to the 2023 general election.”

While re-dedicating the remodeled church edifice, the Methodist Prelate, His Eminence (Dr) Samuel Chukwuemeka Kalu-Uche, urged the faithful not to deploy the building for any unworthy and unhallowed use contrary to the will of God.

“Our marvelous God deserves the best. I pray that the Almighty God Himself will bless us for sacrificing time, intellect and resources to carry out the wonderful and spectacular work that we have come to behold and celebrate,” he added.