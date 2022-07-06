By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA—The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Kaduna, Senator Uba Sani, has picked Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, as his running mate for the forthcoming 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

According to Uba Sani, “I am happy to announce that I have picked Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as my running mate in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State.

“Dr. Balarabe has demonstrated hard work, punctuality, dedication and team spirit in the discharge of her responsibility as Deputy Governor which has endeared her to the critical stakeholders in the state.

“I wish to call on the good people of Kaduna State to support the choice of Dr. Hadiza Balarabe as my running mate.’