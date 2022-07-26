…Only 33, 575 of 302, 297 stock of old cards collected

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – TOWARDS 2023 General Elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry over “abysmally low” collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in Rivers state.

Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, Supervising National Commissioner, INEC Rivers state, who expressed the concern at the Port Harcourt office of the commission noted that with seven months to the next elections, only 33,575 of 302,297 old stock of available cards have been collected.

She explained that, “The Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) commenced nationwide online on 28th June, 2021 and the physical [in-person] registration followed a month later on 26th July, 2021.

“INEC, Rivers State received a total of 95 INEC Voter Enrolment Devices (IVED) which were deployed to the 24 Registration Centres in the Local Government Areas and the Head Office.

‘Our INEC Registration Officers and other staff at the LGA offices have been working assiduously throughout the registration exercise.”

According to her, “From our records, 278,417 new voters were registered as well as 127,670 voter transfers and 43, 080 PVC replacements as at 24th July, 2022. With regards to the distribution of new PVCs, 54, 945 have been received but only 10, 373 have so far been collected, leaving an outstanding balance of 44, 572.

“For transfers and replacements, of 16, 949 received, only 1, 790 have so far been collected. From the old PVCs we have on record 302, 297 cards but only 33, 575 collected.

I must be emphatic here and put on record that the collection of the PVCs has been abysmally low.

“With 7 months to go to the 2023 General Election, we urge the people of Rivers State to collect their PVCs in good time and not to wait until the last minute.

The Commission is working hard in its preparations for the 2023 General Election and strongly desires that no citizen is disenfranchised and that every vote will count.

“The Commission has recently concluded 2 off-cycle Governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States which have been adjudged free, fair and credible. We are now in the last week of the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise which was previously scheduled to end on June 30th, 2022 as per our timetable which was contested in Court.

“After the recent Court verdict that confirmed INEC’s sole power to determine the date of stoppage of the CVR Exercise, the Commission decided to extend the period by a further two weeks which will end on Sunday 31st of July, 2022.”

The Commission, she said, has extended time for registration from 9am to 5pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays with arrangements and schedules made by the management to ensure the Registration Officers capture every Applicant in all Registration Areas, no matter how challenging the terrain.

She added, “The Commission will close this CVR Exercise on the 31st of July, 2022, so as to display the tentative Register of Voters for claims and objections that will help to both purge and update the Electronic Register of Voters, copies of which will be made available to all political parties thereafter before the elections.

On viral video alleging discovery of PVCs in a drainage in Obio/Akpor LGA, the Commissioner explained that INEC on hearing of the development, “contacted the Electoral Officer, Obio/Akpor LGA to verify if there was an incident of missing PVCs but she reported that all the PVCs in her custody were safe.

“He further contacted all other Electoral Officers who also confirmed that no PVCs in their custody were missing.

The Police and the DSS have commenced investigation and we await the outcome of their investigation.

“The Commission has now displayed the names and affidavits of particulars of all candidates for the Presidential, Senate, House of Reps, Governorship and State Assembly Elections. The Commission will continue to work hard to give the Nigerian people free, fair and credible elections come 2023.”