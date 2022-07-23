.

*Exempts Abacha’s name from list of gov candidates in Kano

By Clifford Ndujihe & Abdulmumin Murtala

In line with its schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, published the list of Governorship Candidates across the country.

Although the lists had not been pasted in some state headquarters of the commission and there was confusion in Delta over the People’s Democratic Party, PDP’s list on the INEC portal, the names of many candidates were pasted.

In Lagos, the names of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC and Abdulazeez (Jandor) of the PDP were published.

In Enugu, Mr Peter Mbah of the PDP and other candidates were published just as High Chief Ikechi Emenike’s name was pasted as APC Governorship Candidate in Abia State.

In Kano, the INEC displayed the name of Sadiq Wali, the son of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali as the PDP governorship candidate.

Earlier the PDP had announced Muhammad Sani Abacha, the son of former Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, as the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

Reports have shown that the opposition party had been split into two factions led by Mr Wali and Shehu Sagagi as party chairmen respectively.

The two factions held parallel primary elections that produced Mr Wali, and Muhammad Abacha as governorship candidates of the PDP.

A Federal High Court in Abuja recognized Mr Sagagi’s faction and ruled that it would steer the affairs of the party in the state until December 2024.

However, in a twist of event, the INEC, Kano office displayed the name of Mr Wali, alongside his running mate, Yusuf Dambatta in the list of governorship candidates for the 2023 election. Other governorship candidates that made the list are the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Nasiru Gawuna having Murtala Sule Garo, the commissioner for Local Government as running mate of the All Progressives his running mate, Aminu Abdulsalam.

The names of Salihu Tanko-Yakasai of People’s Redemption Party, PRP and Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil of the ADC were also displayed