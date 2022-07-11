.

By Biodun Busari

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso has said he will support his counterpart from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, if he perceives he cannot win.

Kwankwaso made this known in an interview on Arise TV on Sunday night.

Former Kano governor spoke following Tinubu’s announcement of Sen Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

He claimed he had good rapport with the APC national leader in the past and could not underrate his capabilities and tactics to manage Nigeria’s affairs.

Kwankwaso said: “I am so happy about the combination, my only worry is the platform, I know Bola Tinubu is a strategist; he is a good man, I have had reasons to sit with him several times, from 1990 till date.

“The only thing I don’t know is what he will tell Nigerians he will do differently from what President Muhammadu Buhari is doing. Ordinarily, if I cannot get (the presidency) I can recommend Tinubu”.