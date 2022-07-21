By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—A leading public administrator in Africa, Professor Ladipo Adamolekun, said, yesterday, that for Nigeria to get it right, political parties must desist from adopting former military leaders as party leaders, or be elected into any position.

Adamolekun spoke at a press conference and discussion of his monograph, titled: ‘Nigeria and I: Getting Politics Right to Make Nigeria Work’, to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Speaking on how Nigeria can get its politics right, he said critical ingredients, including a devolved federation, good democratic practice, and administrative competence will help the country move forward.

His words: “The two recycled military leaders, who have served as presidents during the post-1999 era, have demonstrated clearly that military culture trumps democratic culture; a civilianised Nigerian military leader cannot be a democrat.

“Whilst maintenance of the good practice of producing political leaders through the ballot box must be maintained, political parties should, henceforth, agree not to adopt former military leaders as party leaders or as presidential/gubernatorial candidates.

“A major reason Nigeria is not working is that we have maintained a unitary federalism oxymoron inherited from the military at the inception of civilian rule in 1999.

Nigeria must function as a Federal System

“Nigeria needs to urgently adopt and function as a devolved federal system. This political system will have the following defining characteristics: six federating units; assignment of functions between the central government and the federating units based on the principle of subsidiarity.

“Similar to a considerable extent, to the assignment of functions in the country’s 1963 Constitution; and allocation of resources that is consistent with both the imperative of fiscal federalism and the proposed increased functions for subnational governments.”

Improved electoral legitimacy

Adamolekun, a former Dean of the Faculty of Administration and Professor of Public Administration, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, canvassed for improved electoral legitimacy, rule of law, and party system, among others.

The former public sector management specialist at World Bank said: “Nigeria needs a development-oriented political leader, one under whose watch the country can begin to record steady progress in growing the economy, reducing poverty, assuring security, and moving towards prosperity for all the citizens.

“This would be a leader who, at the end of his/her tenure, would be competitive for the Mo Ibrahim Africa Leadership Prize that was established in 2007.

“To the imperative of development-orientation, I would add four essential leadership attributes to the characteristics of the political leaders that would make Nigeria work: integrity, intelligence, competence, and vision.

“The three possible future scenarios that I envisaged for the country in ‘Whither Nigeria? Directions for Future Development (2012)’, remain pertinent today.

“Maintaining the status quo will eventually lead to an “Optimistic scenario: the country finds a viable path to achieving a federal democracy and economic prosperity. Pessimistic scenario: the dreaded ‘D’ word, the disintegration of the federation.”

Nigeria not listening to voice of reason

In his remarks, chairman of the occasion and General Manager/Editor-in-Chief, Vanguard Media Ltd, Mr Gbenga Adefaye, noted that the country is not deprived of lofty ideas and intellects like Adamolekun to take the nation to lofty heights.

Adefaye, who is also the Provost, Nigeria Institute of Journalism, NIJ, lamented that the nation is not listening to the voice of reasons and wisdom from intellects and academics, adding that the celebrant is not despondent about Nigeria.

Those present at the event include seasoned journalist, Mr Dare Babarinsa; Prof. Mobolaji Aluko, a Professor of Chemical Engineering and pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Otuoke in Bayelsa State; Dr Theo Abbah and Dr Femi Oguntuase.

Others are Prof Adele Jinadu, Prof Kemi Rotimi; Prof Niyi Akinnaso, the celebrant’s wife and daughter: Jumoke and Yemi Adamolekun, Prof Isaac Obaze, students from Fiwasaye and Oyemekun Grammar schools, Akure, among others.