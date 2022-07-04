.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Tinubu Support Organization (TSO), has in consultation with critical stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-West, endorsed Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State as running mate for the party’s Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

” APC has many outstanding individuals among its leaders that can serve as Tinubu’s running mate, but the North-West as the single largest voting bloc in Nigeria should be allowed to produce the next Vice President,” the group said.

Director-General of Tinubu Support Organization, Hon. Aminu Suleiman, told journalists that the choice of running mate is a critical success factor for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“After due consultation with critical Stakeholders especially in the North-West, it is of the fact that El-Rufai is Asiwaju’s best choice for Vice President.”

“Tinubu Support Organisation is working tirelessly for the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria and it believes that the choice of running mate is a critical success factor for the victory of Asiwaju.”

“We are glad that the APC has many outstanding individuals among its leaders. But having assessed all the options, it is the view of TSO that the APC’s candidate for VP should be chosen from the North-West, the single largest voting bloc in Nigeria.”

“It is our view that the person that can best compliment Asiwaju as VP is Malam Nasir El-Rufai The Executive Governor of Kaduna State and we recommend that he should be chosen as the running mate.”

“El-Rufai is a very experienced person. He has held office at the federal level and at the state level, and he has done well in every office. He has always stood for progressive policies. He is not afraid of difficult decisions. This is a man that is running a state government with appointees from all over Nigeria.”

“His capacity is not in doubt. His personal ability is outstanding. He is firm. He is courageous. He is principled. We know that he resisted every pressure to be dragged into the presidential race. We appreciate him and his colleagues, the APC governors from the north, for sticking to the view that gentlemen should respect agreements.”

“El-Rufai is a leader whose talents and energy should be brought back to the federal level. We appeal to all our leaders in the APC to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to choose El-Rufai as his running mate.”