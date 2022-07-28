…as Igbo-Eze North stakeholders assure 100% votes for PDP

By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Barr. Peter Mba has said that his projection is to grow the state economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion if elected.

Barr. Mba made this known yesteryday at Igbo-Eze North Local Government headquarters, during a thank you visit to the stakeholders of the council.

Speaking with excitement, Mbah enumerated some of his programmes, which he said would be presented in few days when campaign starts, stressing that he was not in the council area for camping but to thank them.

“Enugu State is blessed with mineral resources that have to be harnessed. We will have a lot of programmes but in Agriculture, I know Igbo-Eze North is enriched in Agriculture, we will make it agro-allied industrialization to have a zero hunger in the state and also produce for others.

“We’ll have a cotton belt in Enugu State. We cannot be leveraging the consumption of cotton but will become the producer of cotton from raw material to finished product. It is my projection to grow the state economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion with the private sector playing a greater role in the economic development of the state.

“I am happy with what I saw today at Igbo-Eze North. The party is intact here and I am counting on you all come February 2023″,” he said.

Earlier, the member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Simeon Atigwe, assuring Barr. Mba of his victory dismissed any presence of opposition parties in the council area, saying all they were hearing were mere noises from inconsequential elements.

While describing Mba as the perfect governorship candidate in the state, Atigwe maintained that Governor Ugwuanyi averted the state from derailing into the hands of those he called, ‘bad drivers’ by making sure that those who would take over from him were professional drivers that would propel the state to new heights.

He commended the sacrifices made by Governor Ugwuanyi in ensuring that the rotation arrangements in the state stands.

“Governor Ugwuanyi has done well for us. We cannot quantify what he has done for us. He is a peaceful man and because of him, Enugu State is peaceful. Igbo-Eze North is for PDP, and PDP will remain unstoppable here,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the party stakeholders and the people of the zone, the PDP zonal chairman, Hon. Mike Onyeze congratulated Barr. Mba and his running mate Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, respectively, stressing that their victory at the primary election reflected the general wish of the people.

Onyeze disclosed the credibility and pedigree of Barr. Mba had already started marketing him before the masses as someone with an unblemished track record and high-flying achievements in many sectors of the economy.

“We the people of Nsukka, through the efforts of Odimma Nsukka, marketed you before our people. We were preaching your gospel and making a compelling case on your behalf. Your people too played a vital role in securing your victory. We saw them touring the state in the struggle to ensure the right thing was done.

“Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi made a wise decision and resisted some non-PDP members from Nsukka from sowing a bad seed in the name of opposition of candidates.

“Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai that you graciously picked as your running mate is the chief driver of Odimma Nsukka. We thank you for considering him worthy to be your running mate. Your humility has won you a landslide victory already. We the people of Nsukka will deliver more than 50% of the total votes that will give you victory,” he added.

On the entourage were the state executives of mass mobilisers’ for the actualisation of Barr Mbah’s mandate, “Peter Mba Support Group” and a host of other stakeholders.

