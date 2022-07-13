L-R: Wife of the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-olu; Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the State Government (SSG); Mrs. Falshade Jaji and Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni at the year 2022 Eidul-Adha celebrations held at Lagos House, Ikeja.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged Nigerians to vote wisely by voting for the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Flag Bearer, Bola Tinubu who has the experience and connections to lead the country to greater heights.

Sanwo-Olu also urged residents to be patient, obedient and loyal to the country and constituted authority as this is the will of God for all to live in peace.

Speaking through the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat at the year 2022 (1443 a.H) Eidul-Adha, at the Lagos House, Ikeja, organised by Ministry of Home Affairs, Commenting on the 2023 General Elections, Sanwo-Olu, described Tinubu as a bridge builder that has tentacles and has built relationships across the country irrespective of religion, tribe or status.

Meanwhile, the Governor stressed that if everyone is obedient and loyal to constituted authorities, the nation will be a better place where everyone will live in peace and harmony.

According to the Governor, “The message is that we must be obedient to our parents, we must be loyal to our country, we must be loyal to constituted authority. It is important; it is the will of God For all of us to live in harmony and peace as there will not be any development without peace”

Speaking further he admonished parents to always remember to pray for their children and give them proper upbringing to enable them understand the ways of God stressing that “proper upbringing of children is the bedrock of any society”.

Earlier, wife of the governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, stated that Lagos State, under the current administration is growing in leaps and bounds and breaking great grounds owing to the peaceful co-existence and harmonious relationship existing among the adherents of various faiths in the state.

She therefore, charged residents to continue to pray for the peace and progress of the state and the country at large, adding that God should grant the leaders the grace and wherewithal to do His will at all times and lead with the fear of God.

She stressed that “more than before, this is the time to embrace genuine love, togetherness, and spiritual devotion, as these virtues must reflect in our relationships with our family members, neighbors, colleagues and generally people that we are privileged to associate with or come in contact with.”

She added that when genuine love extends to one’s neighbour, it becomes extremely difficult to harm, hurt or cheat him or her.

In his lecture, titled “The Family of Prophets Ibraheem (AS): A model for true believers’ family,“ the Chief Missioner, Rahmat Islamiyyah Society of Nigeria, Sheik Is-haq A. Tejidini, urged everyone to always submit to the will of Allah and keep to their vows whenever they make one.

While berating the incessant killings in the country in the name of religion, the cleric said God is against killing in the name of religion and therefore charged those involved in such acts to desist from it as God frowns against it.