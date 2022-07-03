By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue state governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Heman Hembe, has said godfatherism has no place in the party.

Hembe who made the assertion at the weekend while commissioning his campaign organization in Makurdi called on party faithful to rally round his aspiration.

While drumming support for his quest, the federal lawmaker said “there is no one person that has gone to the National Assembly that would say he has done better than what I have done. Though people call me all sorts of names, but you will never hear them say I have not perform.”

According to him, “the Labour Party that you see today has no godfather, it is the party of the ordinary people, it is the party of the pensioners, party of the civil servants, party of the market women and traders.

“It is a party that takes pity in the ordinary people, the party that will bring you out of the situation where you are today.”

While counting on his youthfulness to deliver if elected, Mr. Hembe recalled that “Donald Duke former Governor of Cross River state was very young when he became the governor, and he was able to developed the state.

“But here they say they cannot vote Hembe in the big party because he cannot be controlled, the question now is why do you want to control the governor?”

The aspirant who declared his preparedness to serve the people of the state as governor urged them to ensure they register and collect their voters’ cards ahead of the general elections.

Speaking at the occasion which was attended by supporters from across the state, the National Zonal Vice Chairman of the party, Ambassador Anger Sichia, said the mood in the country indicated that it was time for Labour Party to take over the country.

The state party chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Idoko, on his part sued for support for the party at all levels.