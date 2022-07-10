By Bose Adelaja

DOCTOR Francis Wale Oke, the National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria PFN, has allayed the fears of many Nigerians over the forthcoming 2023 elections saying Almighty God has a joker towards the elections.



He urged Nigerians to be calm and await the joker as God will proffer solutions to all challenges pertaining to the elections.



Fielding questions from journalists shortly after he delivered a sermon at the just concluded 20th years anniversary of Calvary Kingdom Church Int’l Inc, (CKC), Lagos/Badagry Expressway, Lagos, he was optimistic that Nigeria will remain indivisible despite the daunting challenges confronting her as a nation.



He said, “God has a joker for the 2023 elections. The elections will be concluded and Nigeria will not break.



“The Saints have prayed and God is bigger than men. Let us be calm and see how God will overrule the plans of the enemy. God is bigger then men and will prove himself mighty in the case of Nigeria.



“The prayers of the Saints will be answered by God because 2023 is in the hands of God.” He said.



In his welcome address, CKC General Overseer and former PFN General Secretary, Archbishop Joseph Ojo, said the anniversary with theme, “The Glory of His Kingdom”, was to celebrate 20 years of God’s faithfulness. “20 years ago, at the age of 53, the Lord led us to begin a kingdom work with seven point mandate with a handful of people that were gathered under a shelter that was built with corrugated sheets.



“It was said I look too old to commence a new work. Today, some of these same people are saying I am too young to retire. All glory therefore must be returned to God”.