By John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Muhammad Suleiman, has enjoined Nigerians, especially youths to troop out, collect their Permanent Voters Cards and vote out the All Progressives Congress which he said has brought nothing but misery to citizens.

Suleiman made the appeal at a media briefing ahead of the PDP PVC collection sensitization road show, scheduled to commence in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said, “Indeed, we can no longer deny or pretend that we are now at the start of the lowest point in our national life.

“The youth of our country have become weary of the future. It is on this note that we call on all Nigerians to go out and get their PVC because this is the only tool to unseat them, these monsters are the corridors of power.

“The rate of insecurity is alarming and calls for urgent national attention. Ladies and gentlemen, the Nigerian students have been out of school for over five months, with no solution in sight.

“The APC led federal government has paid deaf ear to the plight of the Nigerian students, thereby forcing them to roam about the street and become vulnerable to negative tendencies.

“It is therefore imperative for the Nigerian youth to go out and get their permanent voters card in order to use their vote to unseat the wicked APC led federal government. “

The youth leader further said, “The persistent insecurity that has plagued the nation now for a while with no solution in sight is another manifestation of the complete incompetence and abandonment of government by the All Progressive Congress-led federal government.

“We call on all well meaning Nigerians to take up their destinies in their hands and activate the office of the citizen by going all out to get their permanent voters.”

He assisted Nigerians that the PDP on its part was prepared to give Nigerians quality leadership at all levels when given the chance.

Also speaking during the event, the PDP National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, urged Nigerians especially women to collect their PVCs, she said, “Your PVC is your power to determine your future and the destinies of your family members.

“Take it seriously and use it wisely. No one will use his own hands to destroy himself.

It is not enough to Register.

“Please ensure that you physically collect your PVCs. On Collection of your PVCs, it is not enough to dump them in your Drawers and Wardrobes, ensure that you make effective use of the PVCs by coming out en mass to vote, in the forthcoming General Elections in 2023.“



Acting National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Umar Damagun, in his remarks, said the PDP was now more than ever before resolute in its determination to provide leadership for Nigerians to rescue the nation from the precipice which the APC has led it to over the last seven years.