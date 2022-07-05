Gbaregolor and its Satellite communities of Ewu Urhie in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State have prayed for All Progressives Grand Alliance senatorial candidate for Delta Central, Mr.Peters Omaruaye, saying that omaruaye’s father who represented them in the House of Assembly in the then Bendel state did very well.

The president-general of the community represented by Mr kudos Akporhiunu said the name omaruaye is a well-known name that cannot be forgotten.

Akporhiunu further stated that “late Hon.S.S.E omaruaye who represented them in the house of Assembly in the then Bendel state did very well and most of the things they are enjoying today are as a result of the APGA candidate‘s late father and we know he will follow his father’s step, so we are are behind him irrespective of his party affiliation.

On his part, comrade owarien kesiena, the community chairman, said the choice of peters omaruaye is a welcome development and they are ready to stand by him to make sure the vision comes to reality.