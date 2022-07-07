..vows to Mobilize 100,000 voters towards his victory

By Chinedu Adonu

A pressure group in Nigeria, Power Shift 2023 have thrown its support behind the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Enugu State, Hon Frank Nweke describing him as the best candidate for the position.

The group who made their position known in a statement signed by its convener, Nonso Nnamani and issued to journalists in Enugu disclosed that Hon Nweke is the only candidate with bounty of experience that can take Enugu state to the height it deserves, promising to mobilise 100,000 voter for him.

Recall that the pressure group which its primary aim was to renew the political class on 26th of February, organized an event for the youths of Enugu, to deliberate on the line of action they would take in order to move the state forward.

They declared that the best way was to ensure the renewal of the current political class not by running for an electoral post only, but to also identify the best candidates in the various positions and dedicating all their resources to work for them and ensure the emergence of good and credible candidates in the upcoming 2023 general election.

Part of the statement reads: “We have analyzed all the Enugu state gubernatorial candidates, and have come to the conclusion, that amongst all the flag bearers, Hon. Frank Nweke II, is someone we would solidly stand by and recommend to be the next Governor of Enugu State.

“He is the candidate representing the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu, a two-time Federal Minister in Nigeria and the former Director General, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

“Hon Frank, is an ethical, exemplary and proven leader with over two decades of success in career roles that has traversed the public, private and civic sectors. He has a well-known commitment and dedication for accountability which will promote an atmosphere for transparency and accountability in Enugu state. A Frank Nweke led administration will be filled with a new breed of young persons in government, of this I have no doubt.

“His passion for entrepreneurship and good Investment stands him out for the new system that will stimulate job creation and development in the State. Being a leader with an innovative mindset, Frank’s antecedents proves that he’s someone who will not only promote technological advancement but will also help to invite foreign investment that will help the economic advancement in our dear state.

“Prior to being made the Chief of staff in Enugu state, Frank Nweke was the state coordinator Community County Council (CCC) and it was in this role that he came up with the rural development plan, Poverty Alleviation Initiative in the Chimaroke administration that helped alleviate poverty in the rural communities of Enugu, and we trust that with him in power, there will be an implementation of that scheme on an even larger scale for the people of Enugu State.

“The World has gone digital and here is a government to ensure that Enugu State is not left behind. This will not only include Youths in activities involving the development of the State but also an active engagement and public participation in the transformation of Enugu State. His voice, wisdom, experience, capacity, and articulation is needed for the emergence of the new Enugu State.

“Let’s be Frank, there will be a dramatic improvement in Enugu State with Frank Nweke in power.

“We are choosing to stand with Frank, We are endorsing a candidate with years of proven integrity and capacity, We are making a choice for a new and better Enugu, We are committed to mobilizing 100,000 voters, and we encourage everybody who has the vision of a new and better Enugu to join us and let us make this dream a reality”.