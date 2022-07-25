.

…..recounts Human Right Violations, Unprofessional Conduct as Reason

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano state chapter of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) – the umbrella body of registered political parties in Nigeria, – has rejected alleged plans by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to deploy an infamous commander of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Kolo Yusuf, to Kano as Commissioner of Police.

In a Press Statement issued after an emergency meeting on Monday in Kano, the Deputy Chairman of IPAC, Hon. Isa Nuhu Isa Danfulani who is the state chairman of Zenith Labour Party along with fifteen chairmen of other political parties alleged that the Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and other powerful forces at the centre have lobbied the Inspector General of the Police, IGP to deploy Mr. Kolo Yusuf as the new commissioner of police to Kano.

The group who expressed dissatisfaction with the alleged plans premised their reasons on the antecedents of Kolo sighting cases of human right violations and unprofessional conduct.

IPAC alleged that Mr. Kolo was involved in a gruesome murder case of a good citizen of Kano in person Abdullahi Alfa who was beaten to death by the defunct SARS in Kano under the leadership of Mr. Kolo a who was found guilty in a suit number FHC/K/H/CS/84/2013 at a Federal High Court in Kano.

The political body also recounted on the efforts of notable leaders such as Late of Emir Ado Bayero and Late Bashir Tofa who wrote a petition against Mr. Kolo praying for his transfer out of Kano.

IPAC however noted that the deployment would also cripple the fragile peace in the state and possibly cause pandemonium during elections because the said police officer is alleged known for flagrant abuse of power.

According to the statement, “There have been fears over attempt to destroy the peaceful co-existence Kano enjoys ahead of 2023 elections, as it may be recalled that the Governorship Candidate of the ruling APC and his deputy were caught in election malpractice during the 2019 Governorship election.

“The political parties enjoin the IGP and the Police Service Commissioner to carefully select a professional police commissioner to be deployed into the state.

“We wish to also thank the present CP Samaila Dikko who will be retiring soon and the AIG zone one for their professional conduct of duties in Kano.

“As good citizens and political leaders, we want to reassure our commitment to cooperate with any commissioner of police with good character and attitude posted to Kano state, but we unanimously reject the purported posting of CP Kolo Yusuf,” the statement however reads.