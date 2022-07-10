.

Wole Masadomi, Minna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger state Chapter has declared that it will not encourage Christians to vote for any Political Party that fields same faith for the 2023 Governorship Election.

The umbrella of all Christian bodies in the state,(CAN) also said that it will fully support Christians vying for any elective office in the state.

The state CAN Chairman, Most Reverend Bulus Dauwa Yohana who made this known after an emergency meeting with State Executive members, Local Government Coordinators, Bloc and other leaders held at the State Secretariat in Minna said Christians had been marginalised in the past adding that it is now time to take a decisive stand.

“As equal stakeholders in Niger state who are concerned about the development of the state, we are ready to mobilize all Christians not to support and vote for any Political Party that undermines us to present a same faith ticket for the forthcoming general elections,” the Chairman declared.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Daniel Atori, the Chairman also remarked, “we have resolved to allow equity, justice and fairness to play out. We are aware that there have been so many arguments as to the population of Christians in the state; Well, democracy is said to be a game of numbers and the next elections will surely show our position.

“We call on all eligible Nigerlites especially Christians to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) so as to participate in the 2023 general elections if you truly want to effect positive change.

“If Niger State must be rescued, then Christians both in the rural and urban areas must wake up and do the needful. We need to arm ourselves with our PVCs and this is the time to make all necessary efforts to do so and also come out and vote,”he remarked.

Bishop Yohanna said , “all we are telling political parties is that with our voters’ cards, we will sway votes towards the party that respect Christians in the state.”

The CAN Executive had few weeks ago met with executive members of both All Progressives Congress,(APC) and that of Peoples’ Democratic Party,(PDP) on the need for them to consider Chritians as their deputies.

The PDP Govermorsip Candidate, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi picked a Christian- Samuel Gomna as his running mate which was endorsed by the Party in the state while APC Governorship candidate, Alhaji Umar Bago has picked a Muslim and incumbent state NLC Chairman, Comrade Yakubu Garba as his running mate which has also been endorsed by his Party.