.Says Lagos APC jittery over combination of candidates

By Efe Onodjae

Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC of illegal removal of its singnages from the Third Mainland bridge and other major bridges in the state.

Adediran, condemned the act, describing APC as jittery over the combination of governorship candidate and his running mate, Funke Akindele, a popular Nollywood actress.

According to Jandor in a statement on Friday, “Information has reached us that the APC led Lagos State government are presently removing all the singnages of the Peoples Democratic Party from the Third Mainland bridge and others major bridges in the state.

‘An eye witness account stated that officials of the Lagos State Signages and Advertisement Agency were seen defacing and removing singnages bearing the photographs of the Governorship Candidate of Lagos PDP, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) and his running mate, Funke Akindele from the bridge.”

Jandor had recently on his visit to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, reported that the action of the ruling party through the agents of the state government to limit visilibility of the major opposition party should be checked by the state police command to forestall brake down of law and order.

The statement read in part: “The APC has been jittery over the rising popularity and positive public perception of the Lagos PDP as a government in waiting which will correct the 23 years misrule of the ruling party.

“The despotic APC government last month, threatened and forced media practitioners to blank Lagos PDP out on digital boards. The party’s campaigns were abruptly stopped and conversations are on with the various practitioners for a refund.

“The total rejection of the APC by the good people of the state especially the statewide reactions and outcries over the flood disaster in some parts of the state due to the perennial negligence of the APC led government has devastated the ruling party thus this attack on the PDP.”