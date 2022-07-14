By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Asiwaju Ndigbo of Akure kingdom, in Ondo state, Chief Ezeorji Titus Umenweke, has asked Nigerians to exercise their franchise in the 2023 election according to their conscience.

Umenweke said that the electorate should as a matter of most elect a leader of their choice and avoid all the campaigns to distract them.

He spoke in Akure, during the installation of 20 traditional Igbo chiefs, in Akure, Ondo State capital.

According to him “eligible Nigerians must obtain their Permanent Voters’ Card, PVC ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“This is the period of election which is coming up by next year and politicians are running up and down as usual.

“But my advice is that our people must get ready and get their PVC so that they can be able to exercise their franchise by electing the leader of their choice.

“Politicians should make sure that peace is paramount to everybody. Their campaign should be on what they will do for Nigerians, that should be the aims and objectives of their campaign.”

Umenweke, while advising the new chiefs said that their new positions were a service to God and humanity and not to boast around.

The Asiwaju Ndigbo who advised the Igbo community to continue to live peacefully with other tribes, urged them to be loyal to the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi who recognized Igbos’ huge roles in socio-economic development of Akure and the State at large.

Also, speaking, the President General of the Eze Ndigbo in Diaspora, Dr Boniface Ibekwe commended the Igbos living in Akure for their solidarity, assuring that there will be progress in Akure.

Ibekwe while appealing to the Igbos to always embrace peace, said Igbos always develop anywhere they are and live peacefully with their host Community.

“Wherever we find ourselves, we always develop the place and live there peacefully . So, we must make sure we respect the law of this land and extend our hands of fellowship to other ethnic nationalities living in this town.

“I know Asiwaju Umenweke will make Ndigbo proud because to whom much is given, much is expected. Whatever it will cost to bring our people together to make peace in this state. It’s an assignment I’m giving to him, please, do the needful.”

Ibekwe who is also the chairman, Intra Tribal Traditional Leaders association of Nigeria commended the Deji of Akure for recognizing Igbo and at the same time for the honour given to Ibos in general.

“I believe the Asiwaju Ndigbo (Chief Umenweke) will live up to expectations by ensuring there is peace in this town.”

He also appreciated the people on Ondo state for everything they have done for the Ibos.