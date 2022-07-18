.

By Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, Edo State acting governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu, has urged Nigerians to ensure that only credible and competent leaders were elected to pilot the country.

Shaibu gave the charge during the 17th convocation ceremony of Benson Idahosa University, BIU, weekend, in Benin City.

The acting governor, who was a special guest of honour at the convocation ceremony, urged citizens to pray for the country, noting that only competent leaders can help the nation overcome its many socio-economic challenges.

He said: “Let’s pray for a greater Nigeria of our dreams. We must also pray for the coming election. As a government, we will do our best to make life better for our people.

“We have not been lucky with leaders but we must pray and do the needful to get competent leaders with the fear of God to move the nation forward.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki is doing his best to turn Edo State into the economic hub of the nation. We can only achieve this in a peaceful atmosphere. We are working to ensure that the state is peaceful by making the state uncomfortable for criminal elements.”

Welcoming guests and students to the convocation ceremony, the Chancellor of the University, Archbishop Margaret Benson Idahosa, said the institution had in the last 17 years churned out leaders with excellence in character and learning.

To the graduating students, she said: “We are releasing you into the world as change agents and pacesetters that you have become as you go. The world will put you to test to know the stuff you are made of, this requires resilience and tenacity from you.”

One of the Master’s graduands, Okeimute Enajiterin, said she had an excellent education at the institution, which has prepared her to face the challenges of life, lauding her lecturers for instilling in her and other students, sound mind to question life’s problems and proffer solutions to make the society better.