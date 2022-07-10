By Ademola Adegbite

The wife of the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Ruth Popoola, on Sunday, appealed to women in the country to caution their children and husbands to shun any political party engaging in vote buying in 2023 general elections.

She urged every woman in the country to go out and encourage their families to get their Permanent Voters Card, PVCs, in electing credible candidates for elective offices in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking during her consultation to an islamic group, Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society, NASFAT, in Ibadan, the wife of the governorship candidate said: “I am begging women that have carried pregnancy for nine months and have given birth to a child should join us to secure Nigeria.

“Now for those women that believe in vote buying, I am begging them not to sell the future of their children again. They have to talk to their husbands and children too to shun vote buying. Nigeria is going through a critical time at the moment. There was a jail break in Abuja last week where many criminals escaped.

“In Lugbe, Abuja, robbers entered a big compound and everyone in the compound were robbed. That is the news we are hearing across the country. You cannot sleep in any part of the country with two eyes closed. You cannot sleep without having night guard. That is the narrative our party want to change. That is the situation we do not want to hear. Therefore, I am calling on women that are my sisters and friends across the country.” She pleaded.

The state Zonal Chairman of NASFAT, Alhaji Bayo Azeez called on the wives of the candidates of the party to associate themselves with the Muslim society in the state.