By Esther Onyegbula

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Caracal Reports has charged Nigerian media practitioners not to trade their gate-keeping role for brown envelopes from politicians and their allies.

Calling on the Nigeria media to perform its gate-keeping function, Barrister Amos Onokevbagbe, Chief Executive Officer of Caracal Reports, said despite the challenges confronting the Nigeria media industry and journalists, it is important they understand the dangerous implication of allowing themselves to be bought over by politicians.

“Trading your gate-keeping role for either brown or white envelopes from politicians and their allies is harmful to the Nigeria of today and the Nigeria of tomorrow.

“If there must be a change in the country, this is the time media practitioners must refuse to sell their conscience.

“They must use their pens positively and not negatively. This is a time they must be objective in their reportage.”

Onokevbagbe noted that this is a period to use available resources to check facts; provide a platform for debate on all sides, and enlighten the electorate on those vying to be their leaders, areas of their strength and weakness.

He said: “General elections will be held next year. The role of the press will go a long way in deciding the outcome of the exercise.

“However, this can only be achieved if the media play their role as the unbiased umpire with the public interest at heart.

“The media is an essential component of a democratic society, and it must provide undiluted information that people require to make informed decisions.

“The media also serves as a check to make sure our elected officials uphold their oath of office.”