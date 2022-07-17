Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a group under the aegis of the Nigerian Diaspora Youth Coalition, NDYC, has thrown its weight in support of the flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi.

The NDYC, which is the umbrella body of Nigerian youths in diaspora, took the resolution of adopting Mr. Obi as its candidate at the extraordinary special meeting held in Dallas, Texas, the United States of America, on Wednesday.

According to the group, Mr. Obi was adopted after a thorough screening of the credentials of all other candidates participating in next year’s elections.

“In the course of our daily engagements across the globe, we have been inundated

with an astronomical level of support for the presidential aspiration of Mr. Peter Obi,” the NDYC said.

“His acceptance level among the youths is phenomenal. Despite how things are in Nigeria today, we still believe we have a credible candidate that can salvage the country in the person of Obi.”

In a voice vote put forward by the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Engr. Osasere Osifo, all members of the Board of NDYC, unanimously voted to adopt the ex-Anambra governor as its sole presidential candidate.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting and made available to journalists, Mr. Enoma Eribo, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT), justified the adoption of

Mr. Obi as the “right move.”

He said the group’s preference and support for Mr. Peter Obi were based on his track record of achievements and impacts on people at home and abroad.

Eribo described the LP presidential candidate and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, as “the most qualified candidates on the ballot for the upcoming elections.”

The Legal Adviser of the organization, Prince Ulame Erese, also stressed the need for all persons of all professions and skills to put their hands on deck to rescue the country from its present state by supporting Peter Obi. Other members of the BoT who spoke separately to reporters are Mr. Bright Olubunmi and Mr. Hope

Ubani. They both expressed satisfaction with the screening process and expressed confidence in the candidacy of Peter Obi.

“At the end of our consolidation meeting with participants drawn across the board, we x-rayed the rich resume and accomplishments of Mr. Peter Obi and, therefore, adopted him as our preferred choice for the Nigerian presidency in the 2023 general elections,” the communique read in part.

In further explaining its position, the NDYC said that it was impressed by Obi’s “academic prowess, ingenuity, poise, and determination to make Nigeria work again,” adding that “his exposure, experience, and doggedness distinguished him from his contemporaries.”

The NDYC stressed that the Labour Party’s flag bearer would offer the people of Nigeria “a robust, efficient and effective leadership” if elected President, going by his outstanding leadership qualities and previous track records of exceptional performance.

The group, therefore, promised to “rally round, campaign vigorously and mobilize all necessary resources to ensure Mr. Peter Obi emerged victorious at the general poll come 2023.”

