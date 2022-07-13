A socio-political group on the aiges of Diamond Ladies in Politics (DLP) has concluded plans to officially declare support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, ahead of 2023 general elections.

The group will also honour some prominent Nigerians who worked assiduously to ensure the emergence of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Among the names listed to be honoured is Senator Dino Melaye, Chairman Paschal Oluchukwu Foundation, Ambassador Pascal Oluchchukwu, Ebonyi PDP governorship candidate, Chief Odii Ifeanyi, Kogi Central Senatorial candidate, Barr. Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, Hajiya Maryam Atiku, PDP National Youths Leader, Prince Mohammed Kadade Suleiman, Director General, Atiku 100%, Kazeem Tanimu, Director General, PDP Ward 2 Ward, Hon. Ada Frederick Okwori and United States of America based Professor of Medicine, Prof. Emeka Umerah.

A statement released Wednesday in Abuja by the Convener of the group, Princess Maimunat Wada, said the presidential candidate of the PDP has, “over the years shown commitments to the unity of Nigeria, democratic principles and contributed immensely for the development of the country, hence the need to support his aspiration to govern Nigeria as the next President.

Prince Wada described Atiku Abubakar as “a considerate leader, who is passionate about inclusiveness of all faiths, women and youths and hate nepotism with passion.”

She expressed confidence that Atiku Abubakar’s presidency will carry along young men and women, reset the country and ensure proper leadership recruitment and mentorship.

The event slated for 30th July 2022, in Abuja will have a United States of America based Professor of Medicine in Georgia, Prof. Emeka Umerah, deliver a keynote address on the topic “2023 General Elections and Misconceptions on the Candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

The statement reads: “Diamond Ladies in Politics is is an advocacy and socio-political organisation with members across the country aimed at ensuring women participation in politics, women empowerment and girl child education.

“We also canvass proper leadership recruitment, better governance, political sensitisation of citizens, the wellbeing of Nigerians in order to build a nation where peace and justice shall prevail.

“We decided to settle for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the next President because Nigeria needs a unifier now more than ever before. Atiku’s principle of inclusiveness of different religions and tribe is a plus.

The former Vice President is one who is very sound, endowed with business acumen that has invested his wealth of experience over the years for the betterment of the country. We strongly believe that the Wazirin Adamawa have the wherewithal to address the multifaceted challenges confronting the country, hence our public declaration for him,” Princess Wada said.

On the choices of awardees, the group said it arrived at some of the nominations based “on their track records in humanitarian services, contributions to democracy and most importantly, their efforts in ensuring the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

Princess Wada said her group which has over 4000 members in 22 states, will visit all the nook and crannies of Nigeria to educate voters and mobilise support for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s presidency.