…we are waiting for court clarification- INEC

…Omo-Agege APC, Gbagi SDP, others make list

…Oborevwori is PDP candidate- party source

By Emma Amaize & Festus Ahon, ASABA

THERE seems to be confusion and uncertainty in Delta State, following the omission of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and its gubernatorial candidate in the list of political parties and candidates published by the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, Friday.

The Commission listed 16 political parties and names of their candidates in its provisional listed pasted at its Delta State headquarters in Asaba, leaving out the PDP and its gubernatorial candidate.

Among those listed in the provisional list by INEC are; Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Great Ogboru – APGA, Agbi Goodnews Goodman – New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ogba Emmanuel Samuel – African Democratic Party (ADP), Ekure Efeoghene Shedrack – African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Gwede Jerkins Giane – Action Alliance.

Others are; America Emmanuel – National Rescue Movement, Onokiti Helen – Accord Party, Edijala Immanuel – People’s Redemption Party, Okoh Emmanuel – Zenith Labour Party, Okwuokei Vincent Ikechukwu – Labour Party, Eke Kenny Ekene – Allied People’s Movement, Umudjane Sylvester – Boot Party, Cosmas Anabel – Action People’s Party and Sunny Ofehe – Young Progressive Party.

Meanwhile, sources said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State is insisting on Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as its Gubernatorial candidate, having won the May 25th gubernatorial primaries held at the Stephen keshi stadium, Asaba.

This is sequel to the appeal filed by Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori challenging the Federal High Court Judgement which nullified his candidature and declared that Olorogun David Edevbie as the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP.

INEC source told Sunday Vanguard that the commission was waiting for the court to clarify on who the Candidate of the party is, adding that the exclusion of the PDP from the published list does not mean that the party has been disqualified from the 2023 gubernatorial contest in Delta.