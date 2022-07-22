Coalition for Media Politics and Governance, CMPG, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has again reaffirmed her total support for the Governorship candidate of the party in Delta State, Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, and urged PDP to constitute the party’s campaign council.

Chairman of the coalition who is also a Fellow of the Civilian Institute of Democratic Administration, FCIDA, Dr Fred Oghenesivbe, in an interview with NewsAfrica in Lagos, yesterday, said the legal battle provoked by a former governorship aspirant, Olorogun David Edevbie, was borne out of desperation and shall end up as an exercise in futility.

He said political sovereignty belong to the people who in turn donates that sovereignty to whosoever they preferred, which becomes a valid and lawful social contract that exist between the leaders and the led, between government and the governed in a constitutional democracy.

The coalition chairman posited that PDP members through delegates submitted their political sovereignty to Sheriff Francis Oborevwori at a free, fair and transparent governorship primary, pointing out that Edevbie does not mean well for PDP and the state, by intentionally and mischievously causing disaffection and division within the party in Delta State.

Oghenesivbe disclosed that the leadership and members of CMPG shall continue to work tirelessly and strategically with credible PDP structures led by the Vice Presidential candidate of PDP and Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa,

He said: “All the scheming and desperation by Olorogun David Edevbie, shall end up as an excercise in futility. He does not have what it takes in terms of popularity, humility, respect for the common man and stakeholders, which is why he cannot win governorship election in the state.

“Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, is the authentic governorship candidate of PDP in Delta State, and any back door arrangement to impose Edevbie on the party shall be resisted and Oborevwori shall surely emerge as Okowa’s successor on May 29, 2023.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Oborevwori shall be unveiled as our authentic governorship candidate at the mega rally in Ozoro on Saturday.”