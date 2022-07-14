.

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The lawmaker representing Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district, Senator Chris Ekpenyong, has appealed to Governor Nysom Wike of Rivers State, and his supporters to consider the interest of the party and work for its victory in the 2023 general elections.

The former Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State described Wike as a loyal party man, who has sacrificed a lot for the party.

Ekpenyong, in a chat with Vanguard, appealed to party faithful, who were aggrieved over the outcome of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, national convention to set aside their grievances and work for the party’s success.

He further said the state of the nation was such that demands commitment and sacrifice from everyone in PDP.

His words:”I am calling on all party faithful, leaders and stakeholders to continue to be steadfast and committed to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians, which is for the PDP to rescue our dear country from this near collapsed state come 2023

“And this vision should be the utmost desire of the PDP at this point. All party faithful should put away all grievances or disappointments at the last convention and ensure the party emerges victorious in next year’s election

“This call is due to some utterances by some leaders, who were disappointed with the outcome of the last convention, especially the selection of the vice presidential candidate. I am appealing to them to sheath their swords and be rest assured that a victory for PDP is a victory for all Nigerians.

The goal should not be who occupies what, but how the party will emerge victorious because when we get there, we will all realise that the umbrella is actually big enough to accommodate all and all interests.

“Governor Wike is one of those who have sacrificed immensely for the sustenance of the party, even when others gave up. I want to specially call on the performing Governor Wike, a loyal party man, a great party supporter and a brand ambassador of what the PDP government represents to continue to show solidarity to the affairs of the party.

“He has been in the party since he commenced his political career. He has carved a niche for himself on the political scene as not just a performer but also a strong voice of the PDP. Posterity will never forget him.

“Wike is a presidential material given his performance as governor of Rivers State. Wike will be the next President after Atiku Abubakar

“PDP is the only organic party in Nigeria that knows how to solve the problems of Nigerians. With the 2022 electoral law as amended, PDP is unstoppable in 2023.”