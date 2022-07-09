.

…Tinubu ‘ll be fair to all irrespective of religion-Media aide, support group

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has reiterated its resolve not to support the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Candidates, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general poll as strong indications emerged to contest on Muslim-Muslim ticket.

This came as all stakeholders, especially in the North, in a give and take basis have settled to pick a unanimous particular person, likely to be a Muslim to be officialy announced soon.

Also, in what seemed to be a political Tsunami underway in Nigeria following a closed-door meeting by Governors Kayode Fayemi, Rotimi Akeredolu and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Ekiti, Ondo and Lagos, respectively with Rivers State Governor, Nyeson Wike In his private residence In Rivers at the weekend.

Former Governor Of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose, a close confidant of Governor Wike was also in attendance.

Reacting to the Muslim-Muslim ticket, Elder Biodun Sanyaolu, Assistant General Secretary, CAN, condemned the act, saying the move would not be supported by members.

On whether Tinubu has reached out to the association, Sanyaolu, “Not yet, CAN has made it’s position known that Muslim-Muslim ticket will not be supported even Christian-Christian ticket either.

“It is not about Muslim-Muslim ticket or Christian-Christian ticket it is the mistrust existing in us for the last seven years which have been so terrible even with Nigeria inter-Religious Council, NIREC.

“All we are saying and want is the leader that will do well to everyone, irrespective of class, religion, sex, region, colour, among others.

“All we are craving for is a leader that will be fair to all Christians, Muslims and evan Traditionalists.Poverty doesn’t know religion.

“If there is a bomb blast it will kill whoever on its way not minding religion. We want good leadership that will be fair to all and good governance in Nigeria.”

Speaking on whether the association will listen to APC when campaign starts, Sanyaolu said, “If he comes, we will welcome him and take a look at what they have for Nigerians and the public.”

Also reacting to the the Muslim-Muslim ticket, media aide to Tinubu, Mr.Tunde Ramon, simply said. “Why do you wait for him (Tinubu) to announce his plans? What if he opts for Muslim-Christian ticket in the end?

“He is a God fearing man and detribalised Nigerian, he will be fair to all, there is no cause for the alarm.”

According to a group, under the umbrella, Ambassador of the Christ, it expressed the fear that If Nigeria is conquered by the Islamic Extrmists or continue the way it is going, “even, those choice investments like schools, farms, hotels, estates, radio stations, among others that our Christian brothers have sold us to get money and build shall be taken away from them either forcefully or using kangaroo arm of government like EFFC, ICPC, and new ones that may emerge.

“Matter of conscience, should not the Christian Governors unite the Christians in Nigeria to ensure at least power rotation between Christians and Muslims at the Federal Level?

“Should Christians allow the people of the other faith to dominate them in the armed forces.?”

Recall, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Friday said APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, has agreed to pick a Muslim vice-presidential candidate.

He made the comment during a gathering of about 100 clerics at the Kano state government house as part of activities to mark Eid El Kabir.

“We have advised him to pick a Muslim deputy and he has agreed.

“A Muslim-Muslim ticket is a reality. It is not something new in Nigeria,” Ganduje said.

He asked the clerics to pray for Tinubu to emerge as Nigeria’s president come 2023.

He also urged them to offer prayers for his administration’s peace and progress.

Ganduje asked the clerics to pray for his Deputy Governor, Yusuf Gawuna, who emerged as the APC governorship candidate in Kano State for 2023 elections.