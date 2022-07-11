… Nigeria’s democracy a comprehensive Scam

...those kidnapping clergy will pay with their lives

…Leaders indifferent about Nigeria’s future

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Bishop of Calabar, Anglican Communion, Rt Rev (Prof) Nneoyi Egbe, has described the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 presidential election as unacceptable while rejecting same.

Prof. Egbe made this known in Calabar on Monday while briefing newsmen on the second session of the 11th Synod of the diocese.

His words: “We absolutely do not, will not and cannot accept a Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket. Nigeria’s secularity must be respected by our leaders, everybody must have a sense of belonging.

” Nigeria’s democratic process was built on a wrong foundation, having examined the Nigerian Constitution, it’s place in our polity, the application to our nationhood, we have arrived at the conclusion that Nigeria’s democracy is a scam. A comprehensive scam,” he stated.

While calling for a proper review of the 1999 constitution as amended, the Bishop maintained that many of our institutions were built on lies.

He said : Our institutions are built on lies and that is why we cannot fight corruption”.

Bishop Egbe who bemoaned the high level of insecurity in the country and called for State Police explained that denying Nigerians this was the height of insincerity stress that the call for citizens to own guns would only make situation worse.

“Denying Nigerians this, is evidence of government’s insincerity in securing the Nigerian environment against elements that are pursuing their evil agenda, hence calling on the citizens to own guns would only worsen the situation.

“Those kidnapping men of God and collecting ransom would pay dearly with their lives,” he said.

Speaking ,Bishop Egbe further said that the country’s current economic reality was abysmal.

“The current economic situation in this country leaves in its wake a trail of tears, the insensitivity exhibited by our leaders to the plight of the common Nigerian is alarming.

He added that the government was indifferent about the future of the country, that’s why it has allowed tertiary education to remain grounded for several months following industrial action by academic Unions.