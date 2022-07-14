…reinstates total confidence in Agada-led SWC

Chief Philip Agbese, the All Progressives Congress’ candidate for Ado/Ogbadigbo/Okpokwu federal constituency in Benue State, has likened the party’s governorship candidate, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, to a messiah on a mission to rebuild the state like Jerusalem.

Agbese, who spoke on Wednesday, when the leadership of over 20 Pro-Alia youth organisations paid him a courtesy visit at his Guzape Mansion media office, Abuja, described the APC candidate as a healer set to restore the state’s lost glory decimated by the current administration.

The UK-trained law graduate recalled the Biblical account of how the Temple in Jerusalem built by Solomon was destroyed by Babylonians.

However, quoting from Jeremiah 30:18, he said “Thus says the Lord, ‘Behold, I will restore the fortunes of the tents of Jacob; And have compassion on his dwelling places; And the city will be rebuilt on its ruin; And the palace will stand on its rightful place”.

Agbese further described Alia as God’s anointed choice for the state at this critical time, noting that with him at the helms of affairs, Benue will stand on its “rightful place” and all the lost years of maladministration, hardship and suffering will be wiped away.

The Reps candidate, however, pleaded with all aggrieved aspirants currently in court to withdraw their cases in the best interest of the Benue masses and the party.

At the end of his first four years as Governor, Agbese expressed confidence that Alia’s mandate will be justified.

When queried about the reported bad blood between him and the party state chairman, Comrade Austin Agada, the media entrepreneur laughed it off, describing the Benue APC boss as his “leader” and “brother”.

He went further to disown some of the insinuations peddled in the media that he has no confidence in the State Working Committee as the figment of the wildest imaginations of people still suffering from the emergence of Alia, knowing well that the “APC has made a right choice and will win the 2023 general elections by a landslide”.

He, therefore, apologised to the Agada-led working committee over the interview which he said was wholly misrepresented and misinterpreted.

“As one of the few Reps aspirants who visited the party secretariat before my emergence as the standard flagbearer, I couldn’t have attacked the leadership of the party using the words that I was quoted with at any point in time,“ he said.

Agbese further charged the leadership of the groups to appreciate the APC in Benue State under Comrade Agada by extending their total loyalty to the party as the supreme authority.

Chief Agbese, popularly known by his chieftaincy title, Okanga Agila, also saluted the Benue delegates to the last national convention as good ambassadors of the state who did the needful and are on the brink of history in the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as presidential candidate.

He said Tinubu is to Nigeria what Rev. Alia is to Benue State.

“Consequently, working hard at the polling units, wards, local government and states levels will culminate in the success of both popular leaders at the polls come 2023, “ the philanthropist added.

“A massive movement like the APC cannot be totally insulated against the activities of fake news merchants and manipulators that thrive on misinformation and disinformation.

“However to set the record straight, Austin Agada is doing his best within his capacity even though so much more is expected of him for the party to win the next general elections.

“I am both an activist and a party man to the core. This much my teeming followers across the federal constituency are fully aware of but not to the extent of taking the state chairman or any other person to the cleaners.

“I have met with the leadership of the party and certain issues have been cleared. I had wanted to keep quiet and speak about it at the most appropriate time but because this group has visited me in solidarity with the Reverend gentleman who is the new hope of the average Benue citizen, I have decided to speak and to appologise to the State working Committee”.

Meanwhile, the leader of the delegation, Patriot Moses Ameh extolled Chief Agbese’s leadership qualities as a passionate, humble, benevolent and committed leader and implored him to help in galvanising public support, especially in the media for Alia whom many of them have endorsed ahead of every other candidate for the Governorship of Benue State come 2023.