…unveils manifesto, inaugurates campaign council

By Ikechukwu Odu

The senatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu North Senatorial District, Ambassador Ejike Eze, has assured that the party is capable of ending rogue politics, reign of impunity and inept leadership in Enugu State.

Ambassador Eze who bemoaned sit-tight syndrome, desperation and greed as manifested among political office holders in the District, thanked APC stakeholders for honouring senatorial zoning arrangement in Enugu North Senatorial District, which favours his Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area.

He made the statements during the unveiling his manifesto and inauguration of campaign council at the Jucouny Hotel, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State on Thursday.

The Ambassador who pledged to prioritize empowerment and job creation, education, revamping of health sector and youth development also assured that he would create opportunities for women and children if he wins the Senatorial election in 2023.

“I believe that our hope as a country lies in the quality of laws made by the legislatures. This is obvious because the legislature is the focal point of our democratic system. It is the sacred responsibility of the legislative arm to enact good laws and pass resolutions that would bring about total transformation of our dear country.

“I believe that in order for us to get it right, only men and women of proven integrity and competence must be entrusted with that sacred responsibility of making the laws for our country.

“… I pledge to serve with a passion for excellence and clarity of purpose. I will be guided by my belief in altruistic quality of good leadership that serves the purpose of the people.

“I believe that I have all it takes to impact positively on the good people of Enugu North Senatorial Zone, Enugu State and indeed, Nigeria, as a Senator of the Federal Republic. My disposition to the ideals and philosophy of service is rooted in the precepts of pragmatism, service to the people and above all, fear of God,” he said while unveiling his manifesto.

The Director General of his campaign council, Evaristus Asadu, who was inaugurated with other ward executives across the six local government areas in the District, pledged to unify all warring factions in the party.

He assured the Senatorial candidate that the members of the campaign council would serve as his foot-soldiers for aggressive mobilisation and sensitisation for the party when the campaign begins.