*Congratulates Adeleke on Osun guber poll’s victory

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

A former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has congratulated Osun governor-elect and candidate of the party in last Saturday’s election, Ademola Adeleke on his victory.

Anakwenze also commended the planned integration of former aspirants in PDP in the party’s National Campaign Council,by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party.

Recall that Atiku had in a statement,said other former aspirants who contested with him for the party’s ticket would be included in the PDP National Campaign Council that will be inaugurated soon.

In a statement signed by the Director General of Anakwenze Campaign Organisation, Comrade Eric Oluwole, Wednesday, he described Adeleke’s victory as well deserved ,”considering the fact that the PDP and the same winner Ademola were robbed of victory in the 2018 governorship election in the state through a controversial rerun election.”

The statement recalled that Adeleke of the PDP was coasting home to victory against then APC candidate and the incumbent goverrnor of the state, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, when INEC suddenly declared the election inconclusive and ordered a rerun, which was eventually won by the APC candidate.

“But the table has now turned as Adeleke won last Saturday’s election having polled 403,371 votes to defeat the APC candidate and incumbent Governor Oyetola, who scored 375, 027 votes. The PDP Candidate had won in 17 of the state’s 30 local government areas, while APC won in 13,”it said.

Anakwenze said “with Adeleke’s victory, the good people of Osun State have demonstrated their admirable sense of justice by returning the PDP’s mandate, which was overturned in 2018, to the rightful owner who has vowed to put his whole being into the genuine service of all the people of the state irrespective of party affiliation or whatever differences.”

Describing the victory as a loud statement, he said “the people of Nigeria generally are yearning for a positive change in governance at all levels.”

Anakwenze advised Adeleke to keep to his promise of working truly in the overall interest of the good people of Osun State.

He urged the governor-elect to be genuinely committed to the welfare of the people of Osun State to “justify their confidence in our reat party.”

While applauding planned integration of aspirants in the PDP National Campaign Council, Anakwenze noted that bringing the former presidential aspirants with their individual political weight, influence, support, campaign structures nationwide and wealth of experience together in one structure was a well-thought-out stragegy for mobilising popular support for the party, ahead of the general election.

“This will eventually help in mobilising the votes of the generality of the Nigerian electorate for the candidate of our great party, in the 2023 presidential election. Besides, this will build the party into an unconquerable force that will move into battle as a united family and win the 2023 election,”he said.

Anakwenze also advised Atiku to fulfill his promise by reaching out to unite all the aggrieved members of the party in the country again into one happy, harmonious and peaceful family, whose every member will work genuinely vigorously to ensure that the candidate of our great party wins the coming presidential election.