Dapo Akinrefon

A coalition of Elders and party stakeholders, on Sunday, urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, former governors Ibori James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan to allow the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to be the sole candidate of both the PDP and the APC in 2023.

The elders and women groups, in a statement in koko, headquarters of Warri North LGA, said the call followed the release by the Independent National Electorial Commission, INEC, that Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta had no governorship candidate in the forthcoming general election.

Pa. Christopher Ogumala who spoke on behalf of the group said: “Olorogun Ovie Omo-Agege is maternally from Warri North vice-a-vice Ibori and Uduaghan.The best thing to do is to allow their son from the opposition party to take the lead since they all belong to one political family before now.

“Nigeria and Nigerians are tired of politics of ethnicity, bigotry and religious discrimination rather the personality and influence of such individual in the society which Omo-Agege is the one.

“Having seen the influence Ovie-Omo-Agege has commanded since he became the Deputy Senate President, it is a clear assurance that if such a man is given the mantle of leadership as governor of oil rich Delta, he will do well and better.

“A sizeable number of communities have their communities light up as a result of the development mindset of the senator.”

The group however called on all Deltans to vote for the candidacy of Agege as the best choice for a higher development in Delta State.