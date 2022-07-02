By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Applicants,16,000, have applied for the 350 vacant slots in the Ondo State security outfit, codenamed Amotekun. Already, 900 of them have been shortlisted.

The security commander, Chief Àdetunji Adeleye said this in Akure over the weekend.

Adeleye said that the state governor ordered the recruitment, Rotimi Akeredolu to strengthen and boost its operations.

He said, “the exercise was transparent with personnel from the Amotekun agency and certified security experts involved in the process. With the recruitment of the new Amotekun corps, the spate of insecurity will be reduced to the barest minimum; criminal-minded elements should steer clear of the state or face their waterloo.”

According to him, the newly recruited personnel will be posted to strategic places across the state to work in collaboration with conventional security agencies.

Adeleye commended the governor for his commitment towards the provision of necessary logistics and moral support to ensure the effective take-off of the security networks. He said that successful applicants will soon be invited for training.

On those disqualified, the commander explained that “majority of the applicants were screened out on age grounds, physical fitness and experience.

Adeleye, therefore, urged them to resume at the camp within the stipulated period, warning that there would be no further registration in 2022. He said only successful candidates whose names appear on the Corps website are to resume at the training camp. The commander advised the applicants to visit the Corps’ website for further details.