No fewer than 15 governorship candidates are bracing up to challenge reigning Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the Lagos State governorship election in 2023.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC cleared 16 of the 18 political parties to contest for the governorship seat, in which Sanwo-Olu is seeking re-election.

According to the list of candidates published by the electoral commission, those going for the governorship include the ruling APC, Sanwo-Olu; PDP Mr. Olajide Abdulazeez Adeniran; Accord, Mr. Dickson Olaogun; AA, Mr. Balogun Abdurazaq; and African Action Congress, AAC, Mr. Olayiwola Olajide.

The rest are African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mr. Doherty Adesina; African Democratic Party, ADP, Mr. Bamidele Ishola; Allied Peoples Movement, APM, Kupoliyi Funmilayo; Labour Party, LP, Mr. Awamaridi Ifagbemi; NNPP, Mr. Jim-Kamal Olarewaju; National Rescue Movement, NRM, Mr. Braithwaite Akinwunmi; SDP, Mr. Uthman Olakunle; Young Progressive Party, YPP, Mr. Ajayi Adebayo.

Also listed are Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, Mr. Adenipe Adekunle; Action Peoples Party, APP, Adeyimi Abiola; and Boot Party, BP, Mr. Oluwo Olawale.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 396 candidates drawn from 16 political parties would be contesting for the 40 seats in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

However, only APC, PDP, Labour Party, NNPP, and ADP fielded candidates for all the 40 seats in the state parliament.

Political parties that fielded candidates in at least 10 of the 40 state constituencies for the house of assembly election were: AA (38) , AAC (20), ADC (37), BP (34), and SDP (36).

The APP and NRM fielded candidates in nine state constituencies each while YPP, PRP, Accord and APM fielded candidates in five, four, three and one state constituencies respectively.

The Action Alliance (AA), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and People’s Redemption Party (PRP) did not have governorship candidates in the publication.

Similarly, APGA and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) did not have State assembly candidates.

