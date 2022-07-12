By Bose Adelaja

No fewer than 12 passengers of a commercial bus were rescued on Sunday, after the bus veered off its lane and skidded into the canal in Lagos.

The incident occured at Cement, on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, in the evening.

Eye witnesses’ account said this was recorded due to the recklessness of the Varagon driver who was involved in an accident with a Toyota Camry car with number plate, BDG 963 BT.

Vanguard gathered that the unidentified bus later skidded into the canal leaving its 12 passengers with varying degrees of injuries before help could come.

However, no life was lost.

The incident was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the victims were 7 males and five females who were all rescued to the hospital.

He gave the details as follow, “Upon arrival at the scene, an accident involving a commercial bus (varagon) with unknown registration number and a Camry car with registration number BDG 963BT were encountered at the scene.

“Further information gathered at the scene revealed that the accident occurred as a result of reckless driving from the commercial bus driver which led to the falling off of the commercial bus into the canal.

“The 12 ( 7 male and 5 female injured passengers have been rescued and taken to the hospital,” said LASEMA boss.

Osanyintolu said the car driver (an adult male) sustained minor injuries and was attended to at the scene by the paramedics team.

“The LRT team alongside, LRU paramedics and The Nigeria Police were responders at the scene.

“The Agency’s Hiab is being dispatched for the recovery of the commercial bus from the canal.”

He said operation was concluded as at 8.19pm.

