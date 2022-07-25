Representing ones country at a world tournament is one of the greatest honour an athlete can receive, this was the story of Tobi Amusan who became the first Nigerian athlete to win a World Athletics Championship gold after clinching the women’s 100m hurdles in Oregon on Sunday.

Amusan, who had obliterated the world record in an astonishing semifinal where she clocked 12.12sec, got over the line at Hayward Field in 12.06sec.

After she was decorated with the gold medal, Amusan was spotted crying Nigeria national anthem was played in honour of the country (Nigeria) she represents).

This video really got me. May we experience tears of joy this week.😭 HARDWORK+GRACE=SUCCESS.



Thank you for making Nigeria and Nigerians proud.



Congratulations Tobi Amusan on your Gold medal and breaking the world record 🎉🎉#WorldAthleticsChampionships #tobiamusan pic.twitter.com/PXNtMRZegs — Ben | Media | Sales | Tech | A Helping Hand (@Benmanuels) July 25, 2022

Congrats, Oluwatobiloba Amusan . For making Nigeria proud at the world stage . Nigeria has the talents but bad leadership

Tears of Joy pic.twitter.com/DhJFM97LFt — ajthomas 🇳🇬 🇦🇺 (@stayingpositif) July 25, 2022

This is not just tears of joy. This national anthem is calling to the deep. If everybody will work hard and be sincere and selfless like Amusan in every position they find themselves. The labor of our heroes past will never be in vain! pic.twitter.com/NdB85SEFLi — Speak Out Station真话 (@speakoutstation) July 25, 2022

I cried last night.



Watching Tobi Amusan shed tears of joy after breaking world record in 100m hurdles made me emotional. For the first time in my life I heard the national anthem in an international athletics championship.

THANK YOU TOBI AMUSAN.

World Record Holder!!! pic.twitter.com/1M5exoZZNt — Marcel Rex🎙 (@marcel_rex) July 25, 2022