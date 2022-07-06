By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As the abducted AK 9 train passengers reached 100 days in captivity, families, relatives and friends of the remaining 50 captives took to the streets in Kaduna on a peaceful protest, appealing to the government to secure the release of passengers.

The leader of the family forum, Dr Abdulfatai Jimoh who spoke to journalists said “today is exactly 100 days since our loved ones were abducted, it was meant to be a journey of two hours, however, it turned out to be 100 harrowing days. Since then things have not been the same with us.

“One can not imagine what our loved ones are going through in these last 100 days in the deep forest- the same clothes, no clean water to drink, no medical care. Many of them are sick, one has even been shot and injured, we don’t know his condition now.

“We have been talking to the government we have been appealing to them in the last 100 days to rescue our loved ones, but so far we have not seen much.

“It is really very disappointing. we are appealing again to the government to do all that is necessary to bring out our loved ones in the shortest time possible.

“If you remember our loved ones spent their Easter in the bush, the Eid fitr in the bush. Today we are just three days away from Eid Kabir. We are praying they will spend the Eid Kabir with US. This is our hope and prayer.

“We want the government to do all that is necessary. We know it’s possible. They can do it, they should do it, please.

“It is a responsibility they owed us as Nigerian citizens. we are citizens in our country.we should be free to move everywhere. we should be protected.

“We have surrendered our sovereignty. we have surrendered our security to the government and it’s incumbent on them to do what is necessary to protect us, our loved ones are in captivity for 100 days now. we are appealing to Mr. President and his security chiefs to do what is necessary between their powers.

“We know they can do it, and should do it for us please in the name of God.

We are all vulnerable to this situation. We are expecting them in the next few hours by the special grace of God not even days. We know they are on it. they should conclude it,” he said.