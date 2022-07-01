The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, on Sunday said that a passerby died in a multiple accident that involved three vehicles at Toll-Gate on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, that five others were unhurt in the accident which occurred at about 10.10 p.m. on Saturday.

Umar explained that the accident involved three vehicles, which incclude Toyota Camry marked AKD 670 HF, a Pick-up TATA and a truck, both without registration number.

The Sector Commander explained further that six persons were involved in the crash, which led to the death of a person(passerby) and five people were unhurt.

“The corpse of the victim was deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Ifo, “he said.Umar attributed the unfortunate accident to mechanical deficiency, speeding and brake failure of the truck.

He said the truck rammed into two other vehicles, hitting the passerby and plunged into the river.

The FRSC Officer advised motorists to always get their vehicles in good condition before putting them on the highways.He also cautioned them against excessive speed that could lead to loss of lives on the highways.

Vanguard News Nigeria