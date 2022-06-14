.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum has presented 20 nominee commissioners to the Borno State House of Assembly (BOSHA) for its approvals.

The 20-member State Executive Council (SEC) was dissolved last month during the recent All Progressive Congress (APC) State congresses and primaries for 2023 polls.

Presenting the nominee commissioners, yesterday (Tuesday) at the floor of the House in Maiduguri, Vanguard observed that; “Most of the ex-commissioners who attended were among the nominees Assembly’s screened and approved in the last three years”

The submitted list of nominee commissioners comprises three new nominees to the Assembly.

They include Prof. Mohammed Arabi who is the Chief Medical Director, Borno State Hospitals Management Board, Pogu Lawan Chibok and Dr. Ali Bunu Mustapha.

In ensuring continuity in governance and consolidate on the dividends of democracy, 17 ex-commissioners were included in the presented nominees for approvals.

They include Mustapha Gubio, Adamu Lawan, Yerima Saleh, Lawan Wakilbe, Kaka Shehu Lawan and Sugum Mele.

These commissioner nominees served in the Ministries of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), Finance, Environment, Education, Justice and Local Government and Emirate Affairs respectively.

Other nominee ex-commissioners for approvals comprise Zuwaira Gambo who served as former Commissioner Women Affairs, Tijjani Goni, Transport, Babagana Malumbe, Science and Technology, Yerima Kareto, Commerce and Tourism, Saina Buba of Youths and Sports Development , Yuguda Saleh of Ministry of Housing and Babakura Abba Jato of the Information.

Addressing Journalists, the Speaker, Rt Hon Abdulkarim Lawan said, “pursuant to the provision of Section 192 (2) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the honourable House has recieved the Executive request in good faith for confirmation of the new Commissioner nominees.

“With the cordial relationship that exist between the Executive, Legislative and the Judiciary, I want to assure the good people of Borno State that the House will not hesitate in screening the nominees beginning from next week (Tuesday 21st June 2022) for legislative confirmation and appointment.” Lawan stated.