By Fortune Eromosele — Abuja

A group known as the All Progressives Congress National Stakeholders have supported the emergence of a Christian from the northern region as the vice presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 general elections.

The group said that the APC vice presidential pair should be a Christian from the northeast with emphatic consideration on the demographic voting advantage it would attract for the party during the elections.

The group at a press conference in Abuja addressed by its spokesperson, Adebanji Abubakar called on APC to narrow her search for the vice presidential candidate to the northeast.

Abubakar noted that an objective examination of Chief Ezekiel Afukonyo has revealed that he is competent and capable of clinging the vice presidential seat because of his track records as a security expert, historian, and investment Strategist.

“He is vibrant and of the age bracket of a desired Vice President for Nigeria, with excellent leadership skill.

According to records, Ezekiel Afunkoyo is from the Jukun tribe of Kwarrafa, whose population cut accross 7 states.

He is got all the qualities required to partner APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Already, Chief Afunkoyo is a recognised son of the kwararafa kingdom, with extensive influence which can attract massive votes for APC,” Abubakar stated.

Analysts during the briefing stressed that if APC picks a Christian VP from the northeast votes from the North will be divided across religions lines which they said will automatically assist APC in having a block of Christian votes for Tinubu and Afunkoyo.

On the other hand, the analysts stated that Muslim votes will be shared into 4 portion; whereby a portion goes to Atiku Abubakar(PDP), another for Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP), others to Al Mustapha (PRP) and some other votes for Tinubu.

During the briefing, Executives of various groups noted that it is a common and recurrent decimal that in any clime where you find people of diverse groupings living together, certain actions or inactions within the political arena might stir ethnic and religious suspicion.

To this end, Abubakar said: “With Asiwaju Tinubu having a block Christian vote already from the north and yet sharing the odds of Muslim votes with other Muslim Candidates from the North, his victory is assured, as he is sure to clear South west, South South and allowing the likes of Peter Obi of Labour Party to cling votes from the Southeast.

“Demographically, we advice APC on the available odds with a Christian VP like Ezekiel Afunkoyo.

The APC stands a better voting chance with a Christian VP Candidate from the Northeast.

With a Muslim-Christian presidential candidate, the party stands the chance of earning more votes from across all regions.”

